Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 8200 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 8200

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 8200
Helio G96
Dimensity 8200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 334K
  • 51% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
334011
Dimensity 8200 +162%
873526
CPU 96288 205146
GPU 81608 332589
Memory 61602 153204
UX 93725 174402
Total score 334011 873526
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
541
Dimensity 8200 +84%
997
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1898
Dimensity 8200 +70%
3222

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1098 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 72 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 580
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 December 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
2. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Helio G95
3. MediaTek Helio G96 or MediaTek Dimensity 700
4. MediaTek Helio G96 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
5. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
6. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
8. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8200 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish