Helio G96 vs Dimensity 8200 VS Helio G96 Dimensity 8200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G96 334011 Dimensity 8200 +162% 873526 CPU 96288 205146 GPU 81608 332589 Memory 61602 153204 UX 93725 174402 Total score 334011 873526 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G96 541 Dimensity 8200 +84% 997 Multi-Core Score Helio G96 1898 Dimensity 8200 +70% 3222

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G96 1098 Dimensity 8200 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1098 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 72 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 26 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 23 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 8200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78

3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2050 MHz 3100 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Valhall Valhall 2 GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 6 Shading units 32 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 580 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced June 2021 December 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number MT6781 - Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site