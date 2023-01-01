Helio G96 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus VS Helio G96 Dimensity 9000 Plus We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s)

Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 334K

Shows significantly better (up to 3.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 334K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 12 nm) 56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz)

56% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2050 MHz) Announced 1-year and 1-month later

Announced 1-year and 1-month later Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G96 334011 Dimensity 9000 Plus +244% 1150327 CPU 96288 291317 GPU 81608 430867 Memory 61602 218270 UX 93725 206140 Total score 334011 1150327 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G96 1098 Dimensity 9000 Plus +760% 9446 Stability 99% 86% Graphics test 6 FPS 56 FPS Score 1098 9446

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 72 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 26 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 23 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2050 MHz 3200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache - 1024 KB L2 cache - 3.5 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 12 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP - 4 W

Graphics GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G710 MC10 Architecture Valhall Valhall 3 GPU frequency 950 MHz - Execution units 2 10 Shading units 32 512 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3750 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24 5G support No Yes Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced June 2021 July 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number MT6781 - Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site