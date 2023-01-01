Helio G96 vs Helio A22 VS Helio G96 Helio A22 We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G96 Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 330K vs 86K

Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 330K vs 86K Has 4 more cores

Has 4 more cores Announced 3-years and 1-month later

Announced 3-years and 1-month later Higher GPU frequency (~44%)

Higher GPU frequency (~44%) Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.9 GB/s)

Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.9 GB/s) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G96 +282% 330748 Helio A22 86517 CPU 96288 25792 GPU 81608 8947 Memory 61602 21212 UX 93725 30781 Total score 330748 86517 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G96 +237% 539 Helio A22 160 Multi-Core Score Helio G96 +247% 1869 Helio A22 539 Image compression - 20.2 Mpixels/s Face detection - 3.65 images/s Speech recognition - 9.43 words/s Machine learning - 5.38 images/s Camera shooting - 2.49 images/s HTML 5 - 0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s SQLite - 141.6 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G96 1099 Helio A22 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1099 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 72 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 26 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 23 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio A22

CPU Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 4 Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A L1 cache - 32 KB Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP - 4 W

Graphics GPU name Mali G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Valhall Rogue GPU frequency 950 MHz 660 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 64 FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.0 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes NeuroPilot Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info Announced June 2021 June 2018 Class Mid range Low end Model number MT6781 MT6762M Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site