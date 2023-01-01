Helio G96 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 330K vs 86K
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 3-years and 1-month later
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96288
|25792
|GPU
|81608
|8947
|Memory
|61602
|21212
|UX
|93725
|30781
|Total score
|330748
|86517
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|20.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|3.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.43 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.38 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.49 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|141.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1099
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|72 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|58 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|June 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6781
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
