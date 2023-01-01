Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Helio G36 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Helio G36

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 330K vs 113K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G36
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2050 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Helio G36

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96 +193%
330748
Helio G36
113010
CPU 96288 -
GPU 81608 -
Memory 61602 -
UX 93725 -
Total score 330748 113010
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +208%
539
Helio G36
175
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +102%
1869
Helio G36
925

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G96
1099
Helio G36
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1099 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 72 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G36

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 950 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 February 2022
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G36 and Helio G96, or ask any questions
