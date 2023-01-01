Helio G96 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 330K vs 114K
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|96288
|33595
|GPU
|81608
|16969
|Memory
|61602
|25788
|UX
|93725
|38644
|Total score
|330748
|114461
GeekBench 5
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1099
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|72 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|58 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|66 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|23 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6781
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Helio G37 official site
Cast your vote
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7