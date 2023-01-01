Helio G96 vs Helio G37 VS Helio G96 Helio G37 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G96 Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 330K vs 114K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 330K vs 114K Higher GPU frequency (~40%)

Higher GPU frequency (~40%) Announced 1-year and 6-months later

Announced 1-year and 6-months later Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s) Pros of MediaTek Helio G37 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G96 +189% 330748 Helio G37 114461 CPU 96288 33595 GPU 81608 16969 Memory 61602 25788 UX 93725 38644 Total score 330748 114461 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G96 +203% 539 Helio G37 178 Multi-Core Score Helio G96 +99% 1869 Helio G37 938

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G96 1099 Helio G37 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Score 1099 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 72 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Medium] - Fortnite 26 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS

[Medium] - Genshin Impact 23 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G37

CPU Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2050 MHz 2300 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Valhall Rogue GPU frequency 950 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes No Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced June 2021 January 2020 Class Mid range Low end Model number MT6781 MT6765V/CB Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Helio G37 official site