We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 203K
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|74423
|GPU
|-
|44670
|Memory
|-
|43475
|UX
|-
|41133
|Total score
|308949
|203813
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|416 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769T
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
