Helio G96
VS
Helio G85
Helio G96
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 197K
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Helio G85

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96 +56%
308949
Helio G85
197973
CPU - 74145
GPU - 34415
Memory - 42573
UX - 40577
Total score 308949 197973
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +40%
510
Helio G85
363
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +30%
1663
Helio G85
1283
Image compression - 80.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 24.2 words/s
Machine learning - 18.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 9.29 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 407.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

