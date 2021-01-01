Helio G96 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 195K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|74619
|GPU
|-
|33985
|Memory
|-
|42103
|UX
|-
|43577
|Total score
|308949
|195646
GeekBench 5
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
