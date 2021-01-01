We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|92742
| -
|GPU
|95976
| -
|Memory
|57726
| -
|UX
|98195
| -
|Total score
|346649
| -
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
| -
|96.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
| -
|14 images/s
|Speech recognition
| -
|30.9 words/s
|Machine learning
| -
|26.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
| -
|13.2 images/s
|HTML 5
| -
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
| -
|499.9 Krows/s
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G90
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
| -
|5 W
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
| -
|172.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
| -
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
| -
|10 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
| -
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
| -
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
