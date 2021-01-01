Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G90 (Mali-G76 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Helio G90

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
346649
Helio G90
n/a
CPU 92742 -
GPU 95976 -
Memory 57726 -
UX 98195 -
Total score 346649 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
509
Helio G90 +1%
513
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1657
Helio G90 +1%
1666
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.9 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 MC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 172.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6785
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

