Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Helio G90T

Helio G96
VS
Helio G90T
Helio G96
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 308K vs 285K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Helio G90T

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96 +8%
308949
Helio G90T
285409
CPU - 97777
GPU - 79772
Memory - 57178
UX - 45700
Total score 308949 285409
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96 +2%
510
Helio G90T
499
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96 +2%
1663
Helio G90T
1638
Image compression - 96.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14 images/s
Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.89 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 499.9 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 52 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 27 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 55 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size - 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2021 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. MediaTek Helio G96 vs MediaTek Dimensity 800U
3. MediaTek Helio G96 vs MediaTek Dimensity 700
4. MediaTek Helio G96 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
5. MediaTek Helio G96 vs MediaTek Helio G95
6. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
7. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
9. MediaTek Helio G90T vs HiSilicon Kirin 810
10. MediaTek Helio G90T vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Helio G96, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish