Helio G99 vs Google Tensor
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 7-months later
Pros of Google Tensor
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 740K vs 370K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|196221
|GPU
|85043
|297786
|Memory
|84788
|107096
|UX
|101489
|143527
|Total score
|370493
|740785
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
554
Google Tensor +88%
1042
Multi-Core Score
1822
Google Tensor +56%
2834
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|54%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|37 FPS
|Score
|1229
|6199
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Google Tensor
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|20
|Shading units
|32
|320
|FLOPS
|-
|2171 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|S5E9845
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|Google Tensor official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3