We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 7-months later
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 740K vs 370K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
370493
Google Tensor +100%
740785
CPU 101532 196221
GPU 85043 297786
Memory 84788 107096
UX 101489 143527
Total score 370493 740785
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Google Tensor +88%
1042
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1822
Google Tensor +56%
2834

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1229
Google Tensor +404%
6199
Stability 98% 54%
Graphics test 7 FPS 37 FPS
Score 1229 6199

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 32 320
FLOPS - 2171 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - S5E9845
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site Google Tensor official site

