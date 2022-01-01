Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Tensor G2

Helio G99
VS
Tensor G2
Helio G99
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 370K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
370493
Tensor G2 +102%
747935
CPU 101532 203616
GPU 85043 295372
Memory 84788 108654
UX 101489 142235
Total score 370493 747935
AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Tensor G2 +90%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1822
Tensor G2 +76%
3212

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1229
Tensor G2 +421%
6409
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 7 FPS 38 FPS
Score 1229 6409

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall Valhall
Execution units 2 7
Shading units 32 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 October 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site -

Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
