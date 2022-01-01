Helio G99 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 370K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|203616
|GPU
|85043
|295372
|Memory
|84788
|108654
|UX
|101489
|142235
|Total score
|370493
|747935
GeekBench 5
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|68%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|1229
|6409
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|Execution units
|2
|7
|Shading units
|32
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|-
