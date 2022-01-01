Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1100

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 1100
Helio G99
Dimensity 1100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 370K
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
370493
Dimensity 1100 +79%
664540
CPU 101532 170399
GPU 85043 232865
Memory 84788 120686
UX 101489 142286
Total score 370493 664540
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Dimensity 1100 +20%
664
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1822
Dimensity 1100 +36%
2478
Image compression - 180.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.35 images/s
Speech recognition - 51.5 words/s
Machine learning - 57.15 images/s
Camera shooting - 36.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.91 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1010.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1229
Dimensity 1100 +227%
4014
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 24 FPS
Score 1229 4014

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 83 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6891Z/CZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G99 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
2. MediaTek Helio G99 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
3. MediaTek Helio G99 or MediaTek Helio G96
4. MediaTek Helio G99 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1100 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish