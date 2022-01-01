Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 664K vs 370K
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|170399
|GPU
|85043
|232865
|Memory
|84788
|120686
|UX
|101489
|142286
|Total score
|370493
|664540
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
554
Dimensity 1100 +20%
664
Multi-Core Score
1822
Dimensity 1100 +36%
2478
|Image compression
|-
|180.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.35 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|51.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|57.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|36.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1010.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|24 FPS
|Score
|1229
|4014
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|68 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|48 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme Q3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 1100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|32
|144
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|10 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 19
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6891Z/CZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site
