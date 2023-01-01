Helio G99 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Helio G99 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)

Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 376K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 376K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)

27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz) Announced 9-months later

Announced 9-months later Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G99 376036 Dimensity 7200 +113% 802255 CPU 103872 - GPU 84760 - Memory 85275 - UX 100549 - Total score 376036 802255 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G99 562 Dimensity 7200 +52% 856 Multi-Core Score Helio G99 1841 Dimensity 7200 +26% 2313 Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s - Face detection 14.3 images/s - Speech recognition 36.1 words/s - Machine learning 30.2 images/s - Camera shooting 16.4 images/s - HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s - SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G99 1362 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Score 1362 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Valhall Valhall 2 GPU frequency 1000 MHz - Execution units 2 4 Shading units 32 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site