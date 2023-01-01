Helio G99 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 802K vs 376K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 9-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103872
|-
|GPU
|84760
|-
|Memory
|85275
|-
|UX
|100549
|-
|Total score
|376036
|802255
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
562
Dimensity 7200 +52%
856
Multi-Core Score
1841
Dimensity 7200 +26%
2313
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Score
|1362
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
