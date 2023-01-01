Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8200 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8200

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 8200
Review
Dimensity 8200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 376K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 7-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 8200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
376036
Dimensity 8200 +132%
873526
CPU 103872 205146
GPU 84760 332589
Memory 85275 153204
UX 100549 174402
Total score 376036 873526
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
562
Dimensity 8200 +77%
997
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1841
Dimensity 8200 +75%
3222
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1362 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 8200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 580
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 December 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site

Promotion
