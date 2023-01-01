Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8200 VS Helio G99 Dimensity 8200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8200 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G99 Higher GPU frequency (~5%) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)

Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 376K

Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 873K vs 376K Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)

41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz) Announced 7-months later

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G99 376036 Dimensity 8200 +132% 873526 CPU 103872 205146 GPU 84760 332589 Memory 85275 153204 UX 100549 174402 Total score 376036 873526 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G99 562 Dimensity 8200 +77% 997 Multi-Core Score Helio G99 1841 Dimensity 8200 +75% 3222 Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s - Face detection 14.3 images/s - Speech recognition 36.1 words/s - Machine learning 30.2 images/s - Camera shooting 16.4 images/s - HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s - SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G99 1362 Dimensity 8200 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Score 1362 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 8200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78

3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 3100 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Valhall Valhall 2 GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 6 Shading units 32 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 580 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21 5G support No Yes Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced May 2022 December 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site