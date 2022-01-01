Helio G99 vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
- Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 999K vs 370K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|257778
|GPU
|85043
|400071
|Memory
|84788
|156049
|UX
|101489
|188263
|Total score
|370493
|999900
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
554
Dimensity 9000 +127%
1259
Multi-Core Score
1822
Dimensity 9000 +135%
4285
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|88%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|48 FPS
|Score
|1229
|8054
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|32
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|November 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6983
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
