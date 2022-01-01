Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 9000

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 9000
Helio G99
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  • Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 999K vs 370K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
370493
Dimensity 9000 +170%
999900
CPU 101532 257778
GPU 85043 400071
Memory 84788 156049
UX 101489 188263
Total score 370493 999900
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Dimensity 9000 +127%
1259
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1822
Dimensity 9000 +135%
4285

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1229
Dimensity 9000 +555%
8054
Stability 98% 88%
Graphics test 7 FPS 48 FPS
Score 1229 8054

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G710
Architecture Valhall Valhall 3
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 32 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 November 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6983
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

