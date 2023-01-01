Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 9000 Plus
Helio G99
Dimensity 9000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 376K
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 9000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
376036
Dimensity 9000 Plus +206%
1150327
CPU 103872 291317
GPU 84760 430867
Memory 85275 218270
UX 100549 206140
Total score 376036 1150327
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1841
Dimensity 9000 Plus +136%
4352
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1362
Dimensity 9000 Plus +594%
9446
Stability 99% 86%
Graphics test 8 FPS 56 FPS
Score 1362 9446

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G710 MC10
Architecture Valhall Valhall 3
GPU frequency 1000 MHz -
Execution units 2 10
Shading units 32 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 July 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site

