Helio G99 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus VS Helio G99 Dimensity 9000 Plus We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s)

Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 376K

Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 376K 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)

45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G99 376036 Dimensity 9000 Plus +206% 1150327 CPU 103872 291317 GPU 84760 430867 Memory 85275 218270 UX 100549 206140 Total score 376036 1150327 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G99 562 Dimensity 9000 Plus +140% 1348 Multi-Core Score Helio G99 1841 Dimensity 9000 Plus +136% 4352 Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s - Face detection 14.3 images/s - Speech recognition 36.1 words/s - Machine learning 30.2 images/s - Camera shooting 16.4 images/s - HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s - SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G99 1362 Dimensity 9000 Plus +594% 9446 Stability 99% 86% Graphics test 8 FPS 56 FPS Score 1362 9446

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 3200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L1 cache - 1024 KB L2 cache - 3.5 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP - 4 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G710 MC10 Architecture Valhall Valhall 3 GPU frequency 1000 MHz - Execution units 2 10 Shading units 32 512 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3750 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 24 5G support No Yes Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 July 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site