Helio G99 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
- Supports 251% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 1150K vs 376K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103872
|291317
|GPU
|84760
|430867
|Memory
|85275
|218270
|UX
|100549
|206140
|Total score
|376036
|1150327
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
562
Dimensity 9000 Plus +140%
1348
Multi-Core Score
1841
Dimensity 9000 Plus +136%
4352
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|86%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|56 FPS
|Score
|1362
|9446
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 9000 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|10
|Shading units
|32
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|July 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
