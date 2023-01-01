We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
Shows significantly better (up to 4.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 86K Has 4 more cores Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm) Announced 3-years later Higher GPU frequency (~52%) Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.9 GB/s) 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Better instruction set architecture
AnTuTu 9
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU
103872
25792
GPU
84760
8947
Memory
85275
21212
UX
100549
30781
Total score
370787
86517
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Image compression
114.8 Mpixels/s
20.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection
14.3 images/s
3.65 images/s
Speech recognition
36.1 words/s
9.43 words/s
Machine learning
30.2 images/s
5.38 images/s
Camera shooting
16.4 images/s
2.49 images/s
HTML 5
1.73 Mnodes/s
0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
SQLite
599.6 Krows/s
141.6 Krows/s
3DMark
A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability
99%
-
Graphics test
8 FPS
-
Score
1362
-
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio A22
Architecture
2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores
8
4
Frequency
2200 MHz
2000 MHz
Instruction set
ARMv8.2-A
ARMv8-A
L1 cache
-
32 KB
Process
6 nanometers
12 nanometers
TDP
-
4 W
GPU name
Mali-G57 MC2
PowerVR GE8320
Architecture
Valhall
Rogue
GPU frequency
1000 MHz
660 MHz
Execution units
2
2
Shading units
32
64
FLOPS
-
42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version
1.1
1.0
OpenCL version
2.0
1.2
DirectX version
12
12
Memory type
LPDDR4X
LPDDR4X
Memory frequency
4266 MHz
1800 MHz
Bus
2x 16 Bit
2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth
17.1 Gbit/s
13.9 Gbit/s
Max size
10 GB
6 GB
Neural processor (NPU)
Yes
NeuroPilot
Storage type
UFS 2.2
eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution
2520 x 1080
1600 x 720
Max camera resolution
1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture
2K at 30FPS
1K at 30FPS
Video playback
2K at 30FPS
1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs
H.264, H.265, VP9
H.264, H.265
Audio codecs
AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
4G support
LTE Cat. 13
LTE Cat. 7
5G support
No
No
Download speed
-
Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed
-
Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi
5
5
Bluetooth
5.2
5.0
Navigation
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
