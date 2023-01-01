Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Helio A22

Helio G99
VS
Helio A22
Helio G99
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 86K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~52%)
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.9 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99 +329%
370787
Helio A22
86517
CPU 103872 25792
GPU 84760 8947
Memory 85275 21212
UX 100549 30781
Total score 370787 86517
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +249%
558
Helio A22
160
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +237%
1816
Helio A22
539
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s 20.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.3 images/s 3.65 images/s
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s 9.43 words/s
Machine learning 30.2 images/s 5.38 images/s
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s 2.49 images/s
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s 0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s 141.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1362
Helio A22
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1362 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2022 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 778G vs Helio G99
2. Snapdragon 865 vs Helio G99
3. Snapdragon 860 vs Helio G99
4. Dimensity 810 vs Helio G99
5. Helio G96 vs Helio G99
6. Snapdragon 680 vs Helio G99
7. Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G99
8. Helio P22 vs Helio A22
9. Helio G25 vs Helio A22
10. Tiger T610 vs Helio A22
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish