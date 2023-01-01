Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G35 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 112K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99 +231%
370787
Helio G35
112037
CPU 103872 38387
GPU 84760 17494
Memory 85275 18500
UX 100549 38325
Total score 370787 112037
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +219%
558
Helio G35
175
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +166%
1816
Helio G35
683
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.3 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 30.2 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s 0.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1362
Helio G35
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1362 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6765G
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

