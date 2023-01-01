Helio G99 vs Helio G36 VS Helio G99 Helio G36 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G36 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G99 Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 113K

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)

Higher GPU frequency (~47%)

Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G99 +228% 370787 Helio G36 113010 CPU 103872 - GPU 84760 - Memory 85275 - UX 100549 - Total score 370787 113010 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G99 +219% 558 Helio G36 175 Multi-Core Score Helio G99 +96% 1816 Helio G36 925 Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s - Face detection 14.3 images/s - Speech recognition 36.1 words/s - Machine learning 30.2 images/s - Camera shooting 16.4 images/s - HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s - SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G99 1362 Helio G36 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Score 1362 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G36

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320 Architecture Valhall Rogue GPU frequency 1000 MHz 680 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 32 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 1.2 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1600 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes No Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7 5G support No No Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.0 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info Announced May 2022 February 2022 Class Mid range Low end Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio G36 official site