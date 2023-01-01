Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 114K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99 +224%
370787
Helio G37
114461
CPU 103872 33595
GPU 84760 16969
Memory 85275 25788
UX 100549 38644
Total score 370787 114461
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +213%
558
Helio G37
178
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +94%
1816
Helio G37
938
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.3 images/s -
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s -
Machine learning 30.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s -
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1362
Helio G37
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Score 1362 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2022 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number - MT6765V/CB
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio G37 official site

