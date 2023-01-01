Helio G99 vs Helio G37
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 114K
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~47%)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Supports 15% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|103872
|33595
|GPU
|84760
|16969
|Memory
|85275
|25788
|UX
|100549
|38644
|Total score
|370787
|114461
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|36.1 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|30.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.4 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|599.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|-
|Score
|1362
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G37
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 50MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765V/CB
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Helio G37 official site
