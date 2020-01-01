Helio P20 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P20 (with Mali-T880 MP2 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P20 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6757
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
