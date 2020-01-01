Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P20 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P20 (with Mali-T880 MP2 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Performs 60% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P20
171
Helio G35 +3%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P20
875
Helio G35 +15%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P20
n/a
Helio G35
109082

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P20 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 5 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6757 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P20 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

