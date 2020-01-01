Helio P20 vs Helio G70
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P20 (with Mali-T880 MP2 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 12.8 GB/s)
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P20 and Helio G70
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|320 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6757
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
|MediaTek Helio G70 official site
