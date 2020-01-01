Helio P20 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P20 (with Mali-T880 MP2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 4-years later
- Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 12.8 GB/s)
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P20 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|34 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|12.8 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6757
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
