Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P20 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Helio P20 vs Helio G80

Helio P20
Helio P20
VS
Helio G80
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P20 (with Mali-T880 MP2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Performs 61% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 12.8 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P20
171
Helio G80 +105%
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P20
875
Helio G80 +50%
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P20
n/a
Helio G80
201361

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P20 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 4 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 34 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 12.8 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 5 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6757 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P20 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 665 and Helio P20
2. Snapdragon 450 and Helio P20
3. Helio G70 and Helio P20
4. Snapdragon 730 and Helio G80
5. Exynos 9611 and Helio G80
6. Snapdragon 720G and Helio G80
7. Snapdragon 665 and Helio G80
8. Kirin 710F and Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Helio P20, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish