Helio P22 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has 6 more cores
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 98K
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Apple A9
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|64
|192
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|September 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6762R
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
|-
