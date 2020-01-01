Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P22 vs Apple A9 – what's better?

Helio P22 vs Apple A9

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Has 6 more cores
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1850 MHz)
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 73%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 98K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
156
Apple A9 +249%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
756
Apple A9 +32%
1000
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P22
98305
Apple A9 +73%
170365

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2000 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 64 192
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 September 2015
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site -

