We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 65K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
156
Kirin 650 +8%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
756
Kirin 650 +7%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P22 +49%
98305
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced May 2018 January 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site -

