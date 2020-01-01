Helio P22 vs Kirin 650
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 65K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|January 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6762R
|-
