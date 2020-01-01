Helio P22 vs Kirin 658
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 658 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 658
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2350 vs 2000 MHz)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|March 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6762R
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
|-
