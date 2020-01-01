Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P22 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Helio P22 vs Kirin 659

Helio P22
Helio P22
VS
Kirin 659
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 1 year and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Helio P22
76843
Kirin 659
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Kirin 659
894

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2018 January 2017
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
19 (43.2%)
25 (56.8%)
Total votes: 44

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Helio P22 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish