Helio P22 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 98K
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6762R
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1