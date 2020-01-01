Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P22 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 98K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
156
Kirin 955 +119%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
756
Kirin 955 +46%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P22
98305
Kirin 955 +21%
119162

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1600 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth - 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 April 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Helio P22, or ask any questions
