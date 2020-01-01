Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P22 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Helio P22 vs Helio A22

Helio P22
Helio P22
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) with the newer 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Has 4 cores more
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio A22
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P22
н/д
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2018 June 2018
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6762R MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Helio P22 or ask any questions
