We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
|CPU
|39267
|40306
|GPU
|5607
|9521
|Memory
|25856
|16528
|UX
|14233
|29187
|Total score
|99027
|97345
GeekBench 5
The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
|Image compression
|23.95 Mpixels/s
| -
|Face detection
|4.81 images/s
| -
|Speech recognition
|8.82 words/s
| -
|Machine learning
|5.31 images/s
| -
|Camera shooting
|2.51 images/s
| -
|HTML 5
|0.59 Mnodes/s
| -
|SQLite
|150.25 Krows/s
| -
Specifications
Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Helio A25
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
| -
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|64
|64
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Cast your vote
So, which SoC would you choose?
Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A25 and Helio P22, or ask any questions