We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio G25
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio G25
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P22
н/д
Helio G25
91734

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Helio P22 or ask any questions
