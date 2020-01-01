Helio P22 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6762R
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
41 (19.3%)
171 (80.7%)
Total votes: 212
Related Comparisons
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Helio G35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- MediaTek Helio G35 and MediaTek Helio P35