We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 109K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P22
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P22
109284
Helio G88 +79%
196002
CPU 31847 65730
GPU 14664 42693
Memory 29410 42099
UX 32095 44322
Total score 109284 196002
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P22
157
Helio G88 +121%
347
Multi-Core Score
Helio P22
753
Helio G88 +75%
1321
Image compression 23.95 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 4.81 images/s -
Speech recognition 8.82 words/s -
Machine learning 5.31 images/s -
Camera shooting 2.51 images/s -
HTML 5 0.59 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 150.25 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 June 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

