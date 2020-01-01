Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P22 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Helio P22 vs Helio G90T

Helio P22
Helio P22
VS
Helio G90T
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio G90T
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio G90T
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P22
н/д
Helio G90T
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 2 4
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot Da Vinci
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2018 July 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Helio P22 or ask any questions
