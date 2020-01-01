Helio P22 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
24
49
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
288623
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|800 MHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|6 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6762R
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
