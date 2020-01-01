Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P22 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Helio P22 vs Helio P20

Helio P22
Helio P22
VS
Helio P20
Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Helio P22
76843
Helio P20 +8%
82613
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio P20
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
н/д
Helio P20
873

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P22 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Rogue Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 2 2
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 February 2016
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6762R MT6757
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P20 and Helio P22 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish