Helio P22 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.5 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|41 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|CorePilot
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2018
|February 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6762R
|MT6757
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
