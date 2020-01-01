Helio P23 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Has 6 cores more
- Announced 1 year later
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
- Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 103K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6763V
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|-
