We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Announced 1 year later
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of Apple A9
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 170K vs 103K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Apple A9 +256%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23
856
Apple A9 +18%
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23
103919
Apple A9 +64%
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2300 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 6
Number of ALUs - 192
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 September 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number MT6763V -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site -

