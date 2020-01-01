Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Helio P23 vs Kirin 650

Helio P23
Helio P23
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 65K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Performs 23% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Kirin 650 +10%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23 +6%
859
Kirin 650
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23 +57%
103316
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 49.4 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2017 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6763V/CT -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 665 or Helio P23
2. Kirin 710 or Helio P23
3. Snapdragon 660 or Helio P23
4. Snapdragon 450 or Helio P23
5. Helio P70 or Helio P23
6. Snapdragon 660 or Kirin 650
7. Snapdragon 435 or Kirin 650
8. Snapdragon 652 or Kirin 650
9. Snapdragon 430 or Kirin 650

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 650 and Helio P23, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish