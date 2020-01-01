Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Helio P23 vs Kirin 710A

Helio P23
Helio P23
VS
Kirin 710A
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 156K vs 101K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Kirin 710A +107%
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23
851
Kirin 710A +35%
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23
101450
Kirin 710A +55%
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 16 nanometers 14 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 2 4
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 June 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6763 -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Helio P23 or Snapdragon 632
2. Helio P23 or Kirin 710
3. Helio P23 or Helio P60
4. Helio P23 or Snapdragon 665
5. Helio P23 or Snapdragon 660
6. Kirin 710A or Kirin 710
7. Kirin 710A or Snapdragon 665
8. Kirin 710A or Kirin 710F
9. Kirin 710A or Snapdragon 460
10. Kirin 710A or Snapdragon 732G

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Helio P23 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish