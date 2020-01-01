Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Helio P23 vs Kirin 950

Helio P23
Helio P23
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.93 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 68%) AnTuTu 8 score – 173K vs 103K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Kirin 950 +125%
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23
859
Kirin 950 +51%
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23
103316
Kirin 950 +68%
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 49.4 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1500 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 November 2015
Class Low end Flagship
Model number MT6763V/CT -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Helio P23, or ask any questions
