We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 71% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.93 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 103K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|49.4 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|April 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6763V/CT
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|-
