Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Helio P23 vs Helio A22

Helio P23
Helio P23
VS
Helio A22
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the newer 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 81K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Helio A22 +7%
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23 +58%
856
Helio A22
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23 +28%
103919
Helio A22
81081

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2017 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6763V MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Helio P23 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish