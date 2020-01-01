Helio P23 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) with the newer 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Has 4 cores more
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 81K
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 10 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6763V
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
