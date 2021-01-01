Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Helio A25 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
  • Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 97K
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P23
vs
Helio A25

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P23 +7%
103824
Helio A25
97345
CPU 40715 40306
GPU 15389 9521
Memory 26934 16528
UX 19069 29187
Total score 103824 97345
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P23 +12%
156
Helio A25
139
Multi-Core Score
Helio P23
859
Helio A25 +1%
871
Image compression 67.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.22 images/s -
Speech recognition 15.7 words/s -
Machine learning 12.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.57 images/s -
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 331.05 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio A25

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 49.4 Gigaflops 41.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 4
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2017 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6763V/CT MT6762V
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site MediaTek Helio A25 official site

