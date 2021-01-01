Helio P23 vs Helio A25
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio A25 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
- Performs 19% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 97K
Pros of MediaTek Helio A25
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 10-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|40715
|40306
|GPU
|15389
|9521
|Memory
|26934
|16528
|UX
|19069
|29187
|Total score
|103824
|97345
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|67.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.22 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|15.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|12.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|5.57 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|331.05 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio A25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|64
|FLOPS
|49.4 Gigaflops
|41.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 4
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6763V/CT
|MT6762V
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|MediaTek Helio A25 official site
