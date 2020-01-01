Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 110K vs 103K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Helio G35 +15%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23
856
Helio G35 +17%
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23
103919
Helio G35 +7%
110882

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 770 MHz 680 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number MT6763V -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

