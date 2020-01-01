Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Helio G70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio G70 (Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G70
  • Shows significantly better (up to 89%) AnTuTu 8 score – 196K vs 103K
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Helio G70 +138%
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23
856
Helio G70 +49%
1273
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23
103919
Helio G70 +89%
196665

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio G70

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 320 KB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 2 2
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 January 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6763V -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site MediaTek Helio G70 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G70 and Helio P23 or ask any questions
