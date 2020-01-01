Helio P23 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 103K
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|49.4 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6763V/CT
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
