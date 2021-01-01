Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

Helio P23 vs Helio G85

Helio P23
VS
Helio G85
Helio P23
Helio G85

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 194K vs 102K
  • Announced 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio P23
vs
Helio G85

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio P23
102479
Helio G85 +90%
194887
CPU 40715 74145
GPU 15389 34415
Memory 26934 42573
UX 19069 40577
Total score 102479 194887
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio P23
153
Helio G85 +129%
351
Multi-Core Score
Helio P23
851
Helio G85 +47%
1253
Image compression 67.55 Mpixels/s 80.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 9.22 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 15.7 words/s 24.2 words/s
Machine learning 12.1 images/s 18.5 images/s
Camera shooting 5.57 images/s 9.29 images/s
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s 1.55 Mnodes/s
SQLite 331.05 Krows/s 407.8 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 21 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio G85

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 49.4 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 April 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6763V/CT -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related Comparisons

1. Helio P23 vs Snapdragon 625
2. Helio P23 vs Snapdragon 439
3. Helio P23 vs Snapdragon 632
4. Helio P23 vs Snapdragon 636
5. Helio P23 vs Helio P22
6. Helio G85 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Helio G85 vs Snapdragon 665
8. Helio G85 vs Snapdragon 710
9. Helio G85 vs Helio G90T
10. Helio G85 vs Snapdragon 662

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G85 and Helio P23, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish