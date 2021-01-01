Helio P23 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 194K vs 102K
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|40715
|74145
|GPU
|15389
|34415
|Memory
|26934
|42573
|UX
|19069
|40577
|Total score
|102479
|194887
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|67.55 Mpixels/s
|80.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|9.22 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|15.7 words/s
|24.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|12.1 images/s
|18.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|5.57 images/s
|9.29 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|1.55 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|331.05 Krows/s
|407.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|43 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|40 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|21 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|51 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|46 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio G85
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|16 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|49.4 Gigaflops
|54 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.1
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|April 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6763V/CT
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3