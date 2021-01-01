Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 9 score – 196K vs 118K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Helio P23
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

Helio P23
118301
Helio G88 +66%
196002
CPU 42344 65730
GPU 17113 42693
Memory 29439 42099
UX 28985 44322
Total score 118301 196002
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Helio P23
156
Helio G88 +122%
347
Multi-Core Score
Helio P23
869
Helio G88 +52%
1321
Image compression 67.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.22 images/s -
Speech recognition 15.7 words/s -
Machine learning 12.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 5.57 images/s -
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 331.05 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 16 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 770 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 49.4 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 June 2021
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6763V/CT -
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

