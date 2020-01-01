Helio P23 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|16 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|770 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|49.4 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.1
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1500 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.93 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2017
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6763V/CT
|MT6757
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
