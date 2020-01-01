Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P23 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P23 (with Mali-G71 MP2 graphics) and Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Performs 45% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P23
153
Helio P20 +12%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P23
859
Helio P20 +2%
875
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P23
103316
Helio P20
n/a

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio P23 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP2 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 770 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 49.4 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11.1 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1500 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.93 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2017 February 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number MT6763V/CT MT6757
Official page MediaTek Helio P23 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

